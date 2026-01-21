CDR Salamander

Neural Foundry
33m

The geographic logic here is solid. Wrocław being 375nm closer to the eastern flank than Ramstein changes response times significantly in any contingency. Poland's willingness to spend over 4% GDP on defense while building dual-use civilian infrastructure shows they get it. The whole "combined training and logistics bases" concept feels alot more sustainable longterm than trying to maintain Cold War era garrison postures. Flexibility matters when the threat landscape keeps shifting.

Aviation Sceptic
43m

CDR Sal, thanks for writing about a genuine ray of sunshine from Europe. People (and nations, and...organizations) act in their own interests, treaty alliances aside. Unelected officials in the EU and WEF view it as in their interests to maintain the status quo and live in the past (reliving anti-American childhood dreams I think you said). Poland, like Israel, is living every day with a real threat, has the object lesson of UKR before them, and recognizes it IS IN THEIR INTEREST to respond as they are doing. They are the new "Fulda Gap" of Russian aggression and are willing to work with the U.S. (relatively without fanfare, I must say, which is wise) to prepare for war and thus hopefully avoid it. Unlike the unelected EU bureaucrats who are willing to defend their phony baloney jobs to the last drop of UKR and, should things go badly, Polish, and likely U.S. serviceman's blood. Good for now, but getting the EU (read NATO) to "get real" is the root cause problem here.

