CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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sid's avatar
sid
9h

I am beginning to accept the eventual takeover of Taiwan as a fait accompli...

I will submit that we need to worry more about Guam and Okinawa, along with the rest of Marianas and Ryukus.

Of course, the way the Democrat Party is turning into modern day Bolsheviks, they may well let those islands go willingly in the 2030's...

'Stolen Lands' and all.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
10h

One note here:

If it comes to war, we may end up doing a "far blockade" on China--all of China's seaborne trade runs through areas that are well out of range of China's land-based missiles and aircraft. Get a few destroyer task groups in Indonesia and southeast of the Philippines to stop and sieze any ship going to or from China and rile up the locals in Central Asia, and it's likely we can Anaconda Plan Beijing.

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