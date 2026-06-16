CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jetcal1's avatar
Jetcal1
11h

Read the interview yesterday. Mr. Moutafis danced lighly through the minefield to avoid pissing off an incompetent and vindictive customer.

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John B's avatar
John B
11h

We need to name the SES's, GS15's, Captains, etc that screwed this up .. Let the acting SECNAV fire them ..

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