CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
6h

Is this good? Absolutely, 100% yes...in concept. The Iron Triangle (Congress (Senate in particular), the "Primes", and senior DoD soon-to-be-retired officials (active duty and GS) will fight and derail this if their current revolving door "incentive structure" is not addressed. It is NOT in their self-interest (and profit margins) to scale and lower the cost curve...unless action is taken to make it so. I will not rule out less-than-benign" foreign influence in any discussion of revamping DoD munitions procurement and manufacturing either. "Buying" influence thru "Fat Leonard" activities and out and out bribery (CIA gold bars for sale at a discount, click here **). We got a big hill to climb. And it's a steep hill...

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DavidOhio's avatar
DavidOhio
6h

Maybe our government recognized we burned up half of war stocks on a fight with iran that we haven't won. Has made them rework the math of what it actually takes to fight a war.

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