CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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John T. Kuehn's avatar
John T. Kuehn
7h

Sal, you wound me, I was hired by the Naval War College in 2020 to be the key historian on the faculty--The Fleet Admiral Ernest J King visiting professor of maritime history. But this is the exception that proves the rule I guess. The guy who hired me, Jeff Harley was hounded out of his job as Naval War College President by the "good old boys" faculty and staff, but they could not come up with a good reason not to honor Jeff's hiring decision. The guy who convinced Jeff to hire me was also punished, but not fired, just sidelined and made fun of. Jeff, by the way, was completely exonerated, as so often happens, by the INstpector General investigation of his alleged "abuses." I only worked for NWC for a year, and the COVID year at that. In ever once had a conversation with the interim President, Rear Admiral Chatfield. They did offer me a longer term job, but I decided I could do more with the Army than the Navy, so I returned to the Command and Staff College in Kansas at Fort Leavenworth as a mark one mod zero military historian teaching operational history. Best wishes, your Shellback Friend, John T. Kuehn, Ph.D.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
7h

The Constitution gives the Congress the powers to maintain a navy and raise an army. The founders knew that hulls in the water mattered more than boots on the ground.

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