Russia's Fifth Spring at War, on Midrats
with Dmitry Gorenburg as guest
Here we find ourselves approaching the fifth spring of the Russo-Ukrainian War of 2022.
As the rest of the world’s geopolitical landscape changes dramatically, Russia’s “friend group” shrinks, and Ukraine’s friends grow weary and distracted, where is the war moving and where could we expect Russia to adjust for another year of conflict?
Returning to Midrats again to discuss this and related issues is Dr. Dmitry Gorenburg, a Senior Research Scientist in the Strategy, Policy, Plans, and Programs division of CNA, where he has worked since 2000.
You can listen live at this link from 5-6 PM Eastern.
If you are reading this after then, refresh the Substack Sunday night for the uploaded podcast.
Dr. Gorenburg is an associate at the Harvard University Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies and previously served as Executive Director of the American Association of the Advancement of Slavic Studies (AAASS). His research interests include security issues in the former Soviet Union, Russian military reform, Russian foreign policy, and ethnic politics and identity. Dr. Gorenburg is author of Nationalism for the Masses: Minority Ethnic Mobilization in the Russian Federation (Cambridge University Press, 2003), and has been published in journals such as World Politics and Post-Soviet Affairs. He currently serves as editor of Problems of Post-Communism and was also editor of Russian Politics and Law from 2009 to 2016. Dr. Gorenburg received a B.A. in international relations from Princeton University and a Ph.D. in political science from Harvard University.
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Slavic peoples have been fighting each other for control of slavic territories for centuries. It's who they are. Sometimes they take a break to fight off non-slavic invaders from the south and from the west. Once that job is accomplished, they return to business as usual, more or less.
In other words, the problem with today's Russia isn't just Vladimir Putin and his leadership cabal. It's that Russia is chock full of millions of Russians who have no problem with imposing their will on other Slavic peoples, and also on those non-slavic peoples who were once subjects of the Russian Empire.
Putin and his leadership cabal will be gone at some point. But the problem of Russia being chock full of millions of nationalistic Russians will remain.
Decades into the future, every currently independent nation which was once a part of the Russian Empire will be feeling the pressure of a nationalistic-minded Russian leadership to return to the fold. Those nations which choose to resist that pressure will do so at their own peril.
Is it in America's long-term national interest to prevent the Russians from re-establishing their former empire? An empire which a majority of the Russian population appears to be in favor of re-establishing?
Time 10:23 AM Sunday 15 Mar 2026; three (3) choppers flying East to South West over my little house, seen by me laying in my Hospital bed! Any guess who might be on board. Let me know…
Joint Base Andrews or Annacostia - DIA may be their destination! His Bless America! NJ