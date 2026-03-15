CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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F.S. Brim's avatar
F.S. Brim
2hEdited

Slavic peoples have been fighting each other for control of slavic territories for centuries. It's who they are. Sometimes they take a break to fight off non-slavic invaders from the south and from the west. Once that job is accomplished, they return to business as usual, more or less.

In other words, the problem with today's Russia isn't just Vladimir Putin and his leadership cabal. It's that Russia is chock full of millions of Russians who have no problem with imposing their will on other Slavic peoples, and also on those non-slavic peoples who were once subjects of the Russian Empire.

Putin and his leadership cabal will be gone at some point. But the problem of Russia being chock full of millions of nationalistic Russians will remain.

Decades into the future, every currently independent nation which was once a part of the Russian Empire will be feeling the pressure of a nationalistic-minded Russian leadership to return to the fold. Those nations which choose to resist that pressure will do so at their own peril.

Is it in America's long-term national interest to prevent the Russians from re-establishing their former empire? An empire which a majority of the Russian population appears to be in favor of re-establishing?

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Nurse Jane's avatar
Nurse Jane
3h

Time 10:23 AM Sunday 15 Mar 2026; three (3) choppers flying East to South West over my little house, seen by me laying in my Hospital bed! Any guess who might be on board. Let me know…

Joint Base Andrews or Annacostia - DIA may be their destination! His Bless America! NJ

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