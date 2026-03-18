CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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sid's avatar
sid
5h

The Review has always had the best cover art along with the great articles...

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
5h

CDR Sal, I'll take your vote of confidence in Sam Tangredi as a genuine plus. Based upon recent developments as described here: ( https://datarepublican.substack.com/p/the-blob-eats-its-own-war-on-the ) he is going to have his work cut out for him as "the establishment" begins to fight to defend their influence. This will be one battle in a campaign that will be long...or could end with defeat in the mid-terms. Have to make the observation that there are still a LOT MORE senior DoW(D) officials invested in the status quo because it is in their PERCEIVED interest to be so. Until that perception is changed by changing the existing incentive structure, this will remain an uphill battle. And "that's a steep hill"...

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