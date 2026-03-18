It is always a great day when an alumnus of The Midrats Podcast assumes another position to advance our Navy.

A decade after joining the faculty at the Naval War College, Captain Sam Tangredi, USN (Ret.), PhD, has a new line on his CV.

From the Summer/Autumn Edition of the Naval War College Review,

On a personal note, it is a tremendous honor for me to relieve the watch as editor in chief of the Naval War College Review from Dr. Jon Caverley. Over many years, the Review frequently published my research and analyses. My writing benefited from the assessments and recommendations of great Review editors—including Bob Laske, Frank Uhlig, and Tom Grassey—along with their successors and the managing editors and entire staff. And Review readers always provided me with a supportive and enlightening dialogue—even when in great disagreement. It is now my privilege to continue my predecessors’ legacy in encouraging writers and scholars of today, advising naval leadership on the value of these scholars’ ideas, and mentoring future generations of analysts, scholars, and thought leaders, who will take on the study of naval-related issues in the years to come. The oceans surround us. Navies operate in all domains. The threats we face are real. New plans and analyses are urgently needed. Our nation is worth fighting for.

Sam last visited Midrats back in 2020; you can listen to below.

In that same issue of Naval War College Review, you can find an article from another Midrats alumni, Commander Jeff Vandenengel, USN, titled Mission and Weapon Drive Fleet Design.

Jeff was on Midrats back in 2023 discussing his book, Questioning the Carrier: Opportunities in Fleet Design for the U.S. Navy.

If you haven’t had a chance to read the Review, follow the links below, or bookmark their webpage where you can get the issues new and archived.

The marketplace of ideas in the national security space has a few ancestral locations that should be a regular “Ref. A:” in the discussion, but for one reason or another, seem underutilized.

The issues and opinions found in Review should be referenced and mentioned more on a regular basis than it has. Perhaps Sam can bring a new vigor and profile to it in 2026. There is a LOT of potential in the underutilized intellectual capital that can be found there.

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