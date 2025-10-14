CDR Salamander

Karl H Bernhardt
Oct 14

CDR Salamander - you missed a major component of our shipbuilding malaise. It is easy to fall into the trap to blame the shipbuilding industry and their false blame game (lack of workers, etc.). But the reality is much more graphic. The PEO and NAVSEA rice bowl holders who are protecting their turf and resisting creative solutions. They keep pounding on the four government Navy shipyards to improve (they can only 'improve' so much - their abilities are inelastic). The reality is that our wonderful civilian executive SES cadre and rotating for promotion senior officers prevent solutions they can't control personally. For example, a company run by a retired submariner, Bartlet Marine, has been unsuccessfully trying to get a contract to establish a two drydock overhaul facility to relieve the pressure to overhaul fast attacks that currently compete with new construction within the main companies. Despite the fact that they had obtained a state agreement to fund the first two years of development (so free to the Navy), that they had retired four star experts on their board and a ton of engineering experrtise available. Location, arrangements, all provided in detail. But no joy. Why? Rice bowl owners resisted. Period. The deep state is alive and well. r/Karl

Paul Withington, II
Oct 14

How can anyone afford to work at Electric Boat on those wages given the cost of living in the Groton area?

