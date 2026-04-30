CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
40m

Spelling errors from the Navy high command are allowed, as they can spell, even if they misspell a word here or there. We Marines do not have such concerns, rather we communicate with hand and arm signals, grunts and frowns. This seems like some recognition that “Houston we have a problem”, and a start at some introspection. If someone follows through perhaps we will find our way out of the defense procurement problems at the same time.

Reply
Share
Pete's avatar
Pete
28m

It looks like the Pentagon is finally taking the Gator Navy seriously.

Maybe we will even see the Marines seize some islands and beaches.

I could not understand why we didn’t take over the islands off the coast of Yemen when the Houthis started causing problems.

I don’t understand why we haven't seized some of the islands off Iran and some of the ports between Pakistan and the Strait.

You need a Gator Navy if you want to project power from the sea and be a world power.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture