CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
30m

Well, the ability of the Russians to keep fighting surprised no one who knows some military history. Likewise the Houthis; once you start caring about the enemy's civilians, you can't crush insurgent-type forces very quickly.

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