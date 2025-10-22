CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
Oct 22Edited

Singapore, like Israel, is surrounded by countries that don't like them for reasons religious (Islam), ethnic (ethnic Chinese majority with lots of other business minded Indians, Sikhs, etc.) and others. They are a true mega-hub for shipping, and considered the Switzerland of Asia for finances...low but not non-existent corruption. Flew with them in a prior life, found them to be very well-equipped, well trained and disciplined, and VERY proud of their country. They also have a near impossible task to defend their Island / city state / nation. So, like Israel, when a decision is made, they move out. They can't afford not to. We, on the other hand, are saddled with the remnants of our prior administration's "Iron Triangle Old Guard" who are fighting to keep our "status quo" acquisition system in place for their own personal reasons. I wish Hegseth and Trump the best of luck fixing this, they will need it. OBTW, if I had to bet on the next nation to acquire a nuke (if they don't already have one), they might be one my list...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Old Salt's avatar
Old Salt
Oct 22

Built in twelve months. On budget. Tailored specs designed for the next war - not the last one.

If this lasts more than four hours I'm gonna have to call my doctor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture