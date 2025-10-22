Singapore seems to have made a solid decision here. They took the framework of the Danish Iver Huitfeldt and Absalon class frigates and customized the rest to meet their needs. That enabled them to do this:

Now that the vessel is in the water, it will move to the Gul Yard for further outfitting, integration, and sea trials. It will then be formally commissioned. The six MRCVs are planned to be delivered progressively from 2028 onward. … The vessel was also built remarkably quickly, with just 12 months between keel laying and launch. This was aided by 3D modeling and digital twinning in the design phase. This meant that the MRCV could be ‘tested’ in a virtual environment and refined before actual construction began, without the need for costly and time-consuming physical prototypes. Additional design input was also provided by Denmark and Sweden, both of which submitted proposals that were fed into the program at an early stage.

Minimize risk. Leverage friendly nations’ successful technology and knowledge. Lean in with, but don’t trip over, evolving technology.

For comparison, the troubled U.S. Navy Constellation class frigate, derived from the Franco-Italian FREMM frigates, is 151 meters and 7,300 tons. Hull-1 was laid down in April 2024. 12 months later in April 2025, it was only 10% complete.

Singapore has quite an impressive navy considering her population is 6.1 million, just a bit more than Denmark, packed into a space only 88% the size of NYC. She spends 3.3% of her GDP on defense. In total dollars, in 2024 that was close to $14.1 billion. That is ~50% more than that of Denmark or Norway.

This can be done properly. All it takes is a government that demands performance and executes — doesn’t have lip service — to a culture of accountability.

