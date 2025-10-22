Singapore Gets a Proper Frigate
...all the other kids are getting such cool toys...
Singapore seems to have made a solid decision here. They took the framework of the Danish Iver Huitfeldt and Absalon class frigates and customized the rest to meet their needs. That enabled them to do this:
Now that the vessel is in the water, it will move to the Gul Yard for further outfitting, integration, and sea trials. It will then be formally commissioned. The six MRCVs are planned to be delivered progressively from 2028 onward.

The vessel was also built remarkably quickly, with just 12 months between keel laying and launch. This was aided by 3D modeling and digital twinning in the design phase. This meant that the MRCV could be ‘tested’ in a virtual environment and refined before actual construction began, without the need for costly and time-consuming physical prototypes. Additional design input was also provided by Denmark and Sweden, both of which submitted proposals that were fed into the program at an early stage.
Minimize risk. Leverage friendly nations’ successful technology and knowledge. Lean in with, but don’t trip over, evolving technology.
For comparison, the troubled U.S. Navy Constellation class frigate, derived from the Franco-Italian FREMM frigates, is 151 meters and 7,300 tons. Hull-1 was laid down in April 2024. 12 months later in April 2025, it was only 10% complete.
Singapore has quite an impressive navy considering her population is 6.1 million, just a bit more than Denmark, packed into a space only 88% the size of NYC. She spends 3.3% of her GDP on defense. In total dollars, in 2024 that was close to $14.1 billion. That is ~50% more than that of Denmark or Norway.
This can be done properly. All it takes is a government that demands performance and executes — doesn’t have lip service — to a culture of accountability.
Singapore, like Israel, is surrounded by countries that don't like them for reasons religious (Islam), ethnic (ethnic Chinese majority with lots of other business minded Indians, Sikhs, etc.) and others. They are a true mega-hub for shipping, and considered the Switzerland of Asia for finances...low but not non-existent corruption. Flew with them in a prior life, found them to be very well-equipped, well trained and disciplined, and VERY proud of their country. They also have a near impossible task to defend their Island / city state / nation. So, like Israel, when a decision is made, they move out. They can't afford not to. We, on the other hand, are saddled with the remnants of our prior administration's "Iron Triangle Old Guard" who are fighting to keep our "status quo" acquisition system in place for their own personal reasons. I wish Hegseth and Trump the best of luck fixing this, they will need it. OBTW, if I had to bet on the next nation to acquire a nuke (if they don't already have one), they might be one my list...
Built in twelve months. On budget. Tailored specs designed for the next war - not the last one.
If this lasts more than four hours I'm gonna have to call my doctor.