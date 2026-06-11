CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Stonebatoni's avatar
Stonebatoni
4h

This looks like absolute shit and the designers should be removed from the project. I was going to say they should be ashamed, but I’m sure they have no idea what GWOT even means.

The people who should be ashamed should know better. They should know what their fallen comrades would want to represent their ultimate sacrifice, because it should be memorialized and memorialized properly, and it ain’t this.

Appreciate your coverage of this and everything else that matters to the current (and former) rank and file.

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Ctrot35's avatar
Ctrot35
4h

"Long awaited...."

I won't ever begrudge any veterans service being memorialized, but I cannot help but remember my WWII father (like the majority of WWII veterans) who never lived long enough to see their service memorialized by their nation because it took us almost sixty years to do so. Unforgivable.

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