Albert Grecco
32m

Quantity is a capability unto itself. Our DDG 51 program is has been in low-rate production for years. Ramping up our yards and weapon system providers to full rate production is where the bang for the buck lies. There is a workforce out there that we are rapidly deporting. Providing a path to citizenship for a work commitment in our shipbuilding industrial base is also bang for the buck - similar deal to what we offered Filipinos in exchange for service in the Navy.

Dilandu
42m

DDG(X) is hinted to be unworkable; the set displacement is too small for all planned requirements. At very least, it should be CG(X) of about 15-20 kilotons.

