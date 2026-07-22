CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Tango Fox's avatar
Tango Fox
6h

Here's to 22 more...damn the torpedoes!

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Curtis Conway's avatar
Curtis Conway
5h

Your signal is "BZ" CDR Salamander. Keep Going!

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