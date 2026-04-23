CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Americans for a Stronger Navy's avatar
Americans for a Stronger Navy
8h

Cdr. Sal, I bet it did! I had my phone off for the morning in favor of quality time with the grandkids. :)

I agree, the Navy will fine. Lots of buzz though. I read the following today that I found rather interesting:

"Hunter Stires, who served as a top Navy advisor in both the Biden and Trump administrations, said Phelan had also made a misstep when he signaled an openness to building American warships abroad.

​‘Phelan’s statements directly undercut a bipartisan strategy championed by the Trump administration to incentivize world class allied shipbuilders to invest in modernizing and expanding shipyards here in the United States,’ he said."

Bill

StrongerNavy.org

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David's avatar
David
7h

Hung Cao seems like a good guy. I got a good long look at him when he was a Republican Senate candidate from Virginia. Unfortunately, he was unable to overcome the adverse tide in that race. So I was pleased when he was named Under.

I've no idea how he would do in a senior management and leadership position, but--given how long it will take to get another SECNAV confirmed--I guess we'll find out.

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