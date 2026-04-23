Just as you were struggling through your East Coast commute on Wednesday or finishing up your networking after Sea, Air, Space 2026, Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell rolled this out.

John C. Phelan served as the 79th Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) for 393 days. Just under a month more than a year.

Since the announcement of his departure Wednesday afternoon, there has been a lot of speculation as to why. Within the first couple of hours I heard at least a half dozen earnestly described reasons why that were, if anything, just guessing and speculation. Some were ham-handedly using this as an opportunity to promote a personal project, agenda, or worldview. This is neither the time or place to do that, and I think those who are are doing so to the detriment of themselves, others, and the Navy.

Some of the speculation is partially correct, most of it is not.

I’m not going to list them here, nor put anyone on report. Eventually it will be known, but right now, the reason isn’t that important.

In the end, working in an administration is a team sport. If the coach and coaching staff of the team decide that you are not the best person to have in a certain position, they’re going to make a change. Barring any firm evidence to the contrary, that is really the best way to look at it.

Looking around the usual publications with good connections, even though CNN has some After School Special drama-telling that looks fun, let’s settle on NYT which, if nothing else, gives you an indication of what the establishment center-left and left are thinking and reading. As that is DC, might as well.

Navy Secretary John Phelan was fired on Wednesday after months of infighting with senior Pentagon leaders and disagreements over how to revive the Navy’s struggling shipbuilding program…Mr. Phelan’s leadership was marred by feuds with senior leaders in the Pentagon, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, Pentagon and congressional officials said.

True. There have been rumors for a while. He’s clearly been accumulating demerits, been off-key in places, and making the wrong enemies.

I remain of the view that he started out strong with the right focus—the shipbuilding challenge at the front.

That is where a SECNAV should be focused, the long-term issues—often making changes whose benefits won’t be seen for years.

Some of the speculation was just an opportunity for the rest of us to see who in the chattering-classes really have no idea what a SECNAV does.

The Navy secretary has no role overseeing deployed forces, and Mr. Phelan’s firing is not likely to have significant implications for the conduct of the Iran war or U.S. Navy operations to blockade Iranian ports or open the Strait of Hormuz. As the Navy’s top civilian leader, his main responsibility is to oversee the building of the future naval and Marine Corps force.

There’s your executive summary. A SECNAV is a linchpin position for a sea power…but he is not fighting wars. If he is, he’s doing his job wrong.

This is filler and should be discounted.

But the tumult could make it harder for the Navy to replenish its stock of Tomahawk missiles and high-end air defense systems, which have been in heavy use in Iran.

Silly.

As outlined earlier, the Under, Hung Cao, will be active SECNAV. Will he step up to stay? Don’t know.

I do know a couple of things:

We need someone who can get through Senate confirmation hearings in an election year, sooner more than later. Good news there, we actually have a pretty good bench of people who could step up to the SECNAV position, and fill in other vacant or vacated positions down the chain from there.

In line with #2, I’m not going to recommend anyone, or make a list. Those who matter already have their list, and probably already have this planned out five moves down the board.

In the end, our Navy will be just fine. SECNAV Phelan served his country to the best of his ability, and did some good, I think. We should all thank him and wish him well.

He did more than most, and should be good enough for the rest.

Leave a comment

Share