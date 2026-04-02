CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
4dEdited

Appreciate your providing an exsum that gets straight to the heart of the matter. Agree with the main points and hope we are ready to begin dealing with the aftermath. The IRGC has nowhere to go. How the Iranian populace deals with that reality is an open (and likely most important) question. Also of note, the various "shocks to the rules based international order" are just beginning to be felt. So many things have happened in the very recent past that were deemed "things you just don't do" when I worked in an embassy...have happened. And, if you look at the results (so far) Venezuela, Cuba and now Iran (also things you "just don't do") are net positives...so far. A person I respect noted that the "establishment foreign policy community has reacted to all of this with a psychotic break". Given the "this has failed" pronouncements about Venezuela and Epic Fury in the face of convincing evidence to the contrary, I'm sure those invoking "international law" are about to find their voice soon. So far, net positive. The MIC "Primes" will get their beaks wet replenishing munitions. Time to assess and try to figure out why China appears to have gone full "purge" mode on their uniformed military and military industrial leadership and scientists. We do live in "interesting times". May they not get more "interesting".

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Tom's avatar
Tom
4dEdited

If the admin doesn't get Congressional buy-in by the time April turns to May, it's going to be in legal kimchi.

And seconded on the probably effects of "strategic bombing." The only times it's ever "worked" have been when the objective is to get the target to quit doing heinous stuff, and even then the track record isn't great--and, frankly, I'm not sure that we have the ammunition to blow Iran to hell, unless we're willing to uncan some sunshine, which we'd better not be.

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