CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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The Drill SGT
2h

OT: I was disappointed to read

"BREAKING: Former CENTCOM commander Ret. Gen. Frank McKenzie just said it PERFECTLY

“It takes a year to build an aircraft — and it takes 200 YEARS to build a military tradition where you don't leave anybody behind!”

without giving Adm AB Cunningham credit he was due, on the topic of the evacuation of Crete:

Cunningham was determined, though, that the "navy must not let the army down", and when army generals feared he would lose too many ships, Cunningham said,

"It takes the Navy three years to build a ship. It will take three hundred years to build a new tradition. The evacuation will continue."

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sid
2h

Many may not have heard of this tale...

https://theaviationgeekclub.com/the-story-of-the-ra-5c-vigilante-reconnaissance-attack-navigator-who-became-the-only-american-aviator-to-escape-after-being-captured-in-north-vietnam/

"The story of the RA-5C Vigilante reconnaissance/attack navigator who became the only American aviator to escape after being captured in North Vietnam"

Bones Morgan, Charlie Putnam...

Some of the people I remember growing up.

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