CDR Salamander

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Karl H Bernhardt's avatar
Karl H Bernhardt
1h

Most outstanding article. Well written and spot on regarding the various logistical weaknesses. Back in the 90s I participated in classified wargames that 'assumed' adequate sealift and airlift were available. Today, without adequate sealift and airlift, what are the alternatives? We would immediately be pulling in all available civilian US flagged cargo ships and also mobilizing the few US air carriers that continue to sign up with DoD (or DoW as it is now called) and have modified cargo equipment onboard to integrate with AMC airlift facilities. Still not enough and that would paralyze civilian cargo capacity. But the biggest item you may have missed in your article is the modern day telework push. Some years ago Defense Agencies moved towards teleworking their federal employees in a big way. I was responsible for establishing a telework program that pushed about 98% of onboard employees in an unnamed Agency out to their homes. We ramped up server capacity and made sure responsiveness was adequate for daily work. However, the one aspect I complained about and was never addressed - what happens if a cyber 'worm' shuts down the internet? We have released GSA federal office space to save money. Where would the suddenly stranded teleworkers go? A near total shutdown of the Agency operations. This is yet another debilitating aspect of a cyberattack at the onset of war. r/Karl

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
2h

Considering how bad our MSC stress test a few years ago went... probably have to fire more people than happened with the Louisiana Manuevers.

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