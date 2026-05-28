CDR Salamander

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Stonebatoni's avatar
Stonebatoni
2h

I saw this article next to one by a propagandist paid by NGOs (and somehow still writing freelance for the WSJ) and shook my head.

As the WSJ should know, when you start throwing shit around, you inevitably get covered in it yourself.

I appreciate your pushback on this trash.

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Brett Baker's avatar
Brett Baker
2h

I would like to point out to The Porch that members of the Left-Handed Lithuanian Navigator Association have higher than average test scores, fewer members who have had to receive remedial training, and fewer incidents at sea than other Navigators.

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