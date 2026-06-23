CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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PilotPhotog's avatar
PilotPhotog
11h

Another excellent write up. To your point regarding physical globes: there is something irreplicable about tactile feel and a physical object - it is also why books are still king in my opinion. Yes you can read a PDF or ebook, but there is something that helps our brain (and memory) connect with a physical book. On the Spilhaus projection map: this should be required in all strategic planning war rooms - I agree with your top 5 points/recommendations, the strategic picture has shifted at least a decade ago, and military planners need to understand this.

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Jim Bob's avatar
Jim Bob
11h

Thinking about maps, I wonder how space force sees our planet? Are 2-D projections even helpful?

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