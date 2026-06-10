CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jetcal1's avatar
Jetcal1
6h

Just keep in mind that in this instance the aircrew were in a condition to board on their own.

Having said that? Gotta' run what ya' brung and any asset is better than none.

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DEBRA O MADDRELL's avatar
DEBRA O MADDRELL
6h

Go Navy, save Army. Great post.

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