CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Americans for a Stronger Navy's avatar
Americans for a Stronger Navy
5h

CDR Sal — another great post. I miss the 70s and the bell bottoms. Met Jimmy in Plains once but that's a story for another day. The accountants keep winning. So does China. --Bill

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Ctrot35
6h

The US Navy has been operating nuclear vessels all of my 63+ years.... I find it incredibly hard to believe that we haven't advanced the technology enough to make it cheaper, easier, simpler to incorporate into destroyers/cruisers.

Someone send Elon Musk a complete set of nuclear power text books.

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