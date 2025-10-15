CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
Oct 15

My understanding of the move away from armor was that it was less about "green eyeshade efficiency" and more about the logical conclusions of the benefits and trade-offs. Committing 15-20% or more of a ship's displacement to armor imposes lots of design penalties that are only really worth it if that much armor has a decent chance of stopping the major threats you are envisioning your ship will face. Basically, naval architects looked at the evolving threat picture in the mid-20th century and decided the opportunity cost for heavy protection was not worth it. And, I wouldn't necessarily discount the robustness of TICOs and Burkes basic design; while they lack the inches-thick armor belts of older gun cruisers, their basic ability to take a hit and keep floating has been demonstrated on a couple of occasions (most dramatically by USS COLE). All that said, I think that looking at increasing passive protection in new warship designs does bear serious examination, espically with the proliferation of remote and autonomous systems. If my ship has protection that can keep out hits from the smaller drones, then that makes me less worried about those hits and might free me to keep my higher-end kinetic kill systems for higher-end threats (super and hyper sonic ASMs, especially). Of course, the real problem is that even if all the power that be decided TODAY that we need an armored DDG or CG, that ship wouldn't be starting its maiden deployment for at least a decade, probably two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
Pete's avatar
Pete
Oct 15

In addition to a foundry to make the barrels we would also need a plating mill to make the hull.

The steelworks in Bethlehem PA are gone and a tacky casino stand on top of its ruins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture