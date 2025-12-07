The Better Part of a Decade and a Half with the Navy & Midrats, with Bryan McGrath
One of our guests on Episode 3 of Midrats was Bryan McGrath, CDR, USN (Ret.). Over the years he’s returned often, and has even graced us with the pleasure of a few guest posts here.
As he’s let people know for years, he was going to retire for good at 60. True to his word, he hung it up a few weeks ago.
Earlier this year before he got too focused on his figs and vines, I asked Bryan to come on for a broad-ranging conversation.
A retired Naval Officer, Bryan spent 21 years on active duty including a tour in command of USS BULKELEY (DDG 84), a guided-missile destroyer homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. In command, he received the “Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Award for Inspirational Leadership” from the Surface Navy Association and his ship earned the USS ARIZONA Memorial Trophy signifying its selection as the Fleet’s most combat-ready warship. His final duties ashore included serving as Team Lead and Primary Author of the US Navy’s 2007 Maritime Strategy “A Cooperative Strategy for 21st Century Seapower”.
Bryan was formerly the Deputy Director of the Hudson Institute Center for American Seapower. In this capacity, he helped develop the Surface Navy’s “Distributed Lethality” concept and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments’ 2017 Navy Alternate Fleet Architecture Study.
Bryan earned a BA in History from the University of Virginia in 1987, and an MA in Political Science (Congressional Studies) from The Catholic University of America. He is a graduate of the Naval War College.
He retired again in November 2025 after 13 years in defense consulting.
Loved both of Bryan's navy command books. Wish that I could have served on his ship when he was in command.
Sal - I have another commitment and will miss the live session, but I have a question that has been bugging me and that Captain McGrath might comment on. I see that Admiral Moton is moving to PEO CV's after PEO for the Constellation. Before Constellation he ran the Burke restart and the LCS mission module program. Kudos for the Burke restart, but the LCS mission modules and Constellation programs have been long-running disasters with red flags and, based on my experience, apparent program management malpractice and anti-patterns (e.g. change out-of-control that is the opposite of "best practices") that no organization I worked for would have tolerated. Yet Admirals Downey and Moton have continued to receive awards and promotions. Adm Moton is clearly a very smart guy, so two questions: 1) what's the other side of the story that excuses Adm Moton from being held accountable for the failures under his leadership; and 2) If the responsible leaders can't or shouldn't be held accountable, is there a systemic fix?
