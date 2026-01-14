When it comes to the United Nations’ various bodies, other International Organizations (IO), and the grifty universe of Non Governmental Organizations (NGO)—especially those involving “the environment”—no matter how cynical you are, you are not cynical enough.

The whole scene has moved beyond farce, watching the activists across the West, from the Just Stop Oil neo-Luddite types, to the operationalized self-loathing deindustrialization and decarbonization actions throughout Europe whose advocates continue to ignore the world’s greatest polluter of the air and water—the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The reasons are multi-causal, from useful-idiot cluelessness on one end to red in tooth can claw Comintern-admirer dead-enders on the other. In the middle is the intersectionalist West haters and their strange bedfellows—mercantilists who don’t care what China does as long as it helps create fractional-cent increase in profits.

Not content with wholesale poising of the land and water—they are on a drive to denude the world’s oceans of life.

The PRC fishing fleets have been a global terror for a while, strip mining the seas and destroying ecosystems.

In the last year, however, it has gotten even worse and no one is trying to do anything about it.

It is a parade of horror at sea, and has come to the Western Hemisphere with even greater aggression.

Via Isabella Anderson:

China now accounted for over 80 percent of fishing in the waters off Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru.



China is ranked as the world’s worst nation in a IUU fishing index. Its fleet, by far the largest in the world, is regularly implicated in overfishing, targeting of endangered shark species, illegal intrusion of jurisdiction, false licensing and catch documentation, and forced labour.

I received a brief earlier this month about what is going on off the Galápagos recently.

…and yet, who is raising the alarm?

The same pattern is visible on the other side of the continent.

Their fishing fleets are so large, you can see them in space.

The same people who bemoan an international world order built by Europeans and North Americans over the last two centuries, are they aware that the only other option is one led by the PRC?

Where are the IOs and NGOs on this? The same place the WHO and other global health organizations are—under the influence of the PRC and her useful idiots.

There is no a military solution to this, but there is a law enforcement and international relations solution to this—or at least a way to mitigate it.

We should, with responsible allies and friends, support nations who want help with intelligence and planning—and resources.

If the many nations just invested 5% of the money they are throwing in the mouth of Vaal for their climate cult into mitigate this irresponsibility on the world stage—the planet’s ecosystem will be helped to the benefit of everyone. Even more so, the local people who make a living by the sea will have their livelihoods and community stability given a chance to survive.

