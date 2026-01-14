CDR Salamander

Charles Fout
3h

There is absolutely a military solution to this. A decade or two ago, the Great Chinese Fishing Fleet encroached upon Ecuador and Peru. Their Coast Guards ordered the fishing fleet to back off. They refused, and armed Chinese vessels threatened the Ecuadorans and Peruvians. The next day, their navies showed up and started sinking Chinese ships, no questions asked, no quarter granted. The Chinese fled after a dozen or two fishing boats went down in flames.

Brettbaker
3h

Nothing a few 57mm below the waterline can't fix.

