Lebo Von Lo-Debar
6h

A moment of silence for those who are not with us today...and for those of us who survived our service to a bunch of ungrateful democrat&republican politicians...Happy Veteran's Day.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

Jeff Estes
5h

Long ago, I attended a USMC birthday ball in Quantico with two guests of honor - a Boxer Rebellion Marine who served with Dan Daley and a Philippine American War squid. The great war veterans were young men in comparison. Wonderful men - we owe them more than can ever be paid.

