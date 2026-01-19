CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
9hEdited

CDR Sal, thanks for reminding us of the past. Why? Because the system and personnel that committed these...errors (crimes) largely remains in place. And despite efforts by the current administration to change things, the "old guard" is fighting very hard to defend the status quo. People of senior rank and grade are steeped in the past, remember when we were focused on the peace dividend because we had no "peer" to worry about in the world. Post 9/11 and 20 years of resisted nation building reinforced the bad practices. Senior DoD leadership, military "prime" contractors and congress had become involved in a "self-enrichment" exercise because they lost all sense of what it means to face a "peer"...and it's not clear "the system" has fully embraced the fact that they are, truly facing a "peer" and we lack the vision and industrial capability to respond. Keep up the good work.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Captain Mongo's avatar
Captain Mongo
9h

Back in the day, we could go to the NSTM (or BSTM if you were really old) and have authoritative info on how to do almost anything, based upon decades of experience and expert knowledge. Wonder when that stopped.

Reply
Share
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture