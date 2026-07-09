CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Jon's avatar
Jon
1h

Supply as a service does not work. Everyone needs right to repair.

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
1h

CDR Sal, concur with intent. "This is a good fight…one that we never should have to fight…but a good one." Can't...and won't argue with your premise. BUT, if the conditions that allowed for the bad decision-making, lack of accountability for said same, and "prime" defense contractor profit-based decisions remain in place, aren't we doomed to "wash-rinse-repeat"? OBTW, if you were trying to destroy our military capability and "win without fighting" (taken from a certain "cultural" world view) what would you do differently? Fat Leonard and the rest of the world wonders...

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