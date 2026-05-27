CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Captain Mongo's avatar
Captain Mongo
37m

"Credible institutions and war colleges". Love it.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
1h

In 1915, all the combatants suffered a shell shortage. It is politically impossible to fill the magazines in peace time.

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