CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Fisher's avatar
John Fisher
5h

At least as sobering is the total bill to the Navy at Okinawa - more ships sunk or damaged than are currently in the fleet. We currently have a 'show the flag' navy, not one ready for combat against a near peer. And we lack any of the infrastructure or preparation for a 1940s style building and repair surge.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
5h

CDR Sal, great question. What captured their minds? You get more of what you reward, less of what you punish. People act in their own, individualized self-interest, which can vary widely. The incentive structures that currently exist in the DoW(D) represent the last 40 years or so. Writ large, the relationship between the congress, the senior DoW(D) staff, and the Military Industrial Complex (MIC*TM) has become such a self-licking ice cream cone of "self-interest" that health of the force and logistic supportability barely register. When people are "rewarded" for enhancing profit margins, maximizing jobs and campaign donations to political campaigns, and supporting senior officer decisions that focus on picking the "right" weapon systems developed and manufacture by the "right" defense contractors...this is what you get. Immediate gratification, self over service, and the revolving door from active duty to board membership. Eisenhower warned of this, but not sure he foresaw how bad it could get. Changing the "incentive structure" is the Augean Stables of national defense policy. We need a really big flood before we lose a war...

Reply
Share
3 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture