The Lessons of Pearl Harbor at 84, with John Keuhn - on Midrats
focus the mind
History isn’t just about the past; it’s a guide for today!
On this episode, we unravel the myths surrounding Pearl Harbor and what they teach us about current global tensions with returning guest, John Keuhn.
Dr. John T. Kuehn is Professor of Military History at the Army Command and General Staff College. He served in the US Navy as a naval flight officer flying in EP-3s and ES-3s, retiring in 2004. He has authored or co-authored seven books and was awarded a Vandevort Prize from the Society for Military History in 2023 for his article “Zumwalt, Holloway, and the Soviet Navy Threat Leadership in a Time of Strategic, Social, and Cultural Change.”
His latest book from is Strategy in Crisis (Naval Institute, 2023).
You can listen here, or at the Spotify widget below.
Summary
In this episode, Sal, Mark and guest John Kuehn discuss the historical significance of the Pearl Harbor attack, exploring its lessons for modern military strategy and the importance of public support in warfare. They analyze the complexities of the attack, the role of logistics in sustaining naval forces, and the geopolitical implications of sea lines of communication. The conversation also touches on the current state of the U.S. Navy and the strategic calculations of China in the context of potential conflict over Taiwan.
Chapters
00:00: Introduction and Context of Pearl Harbor
04:22: Understanding the Surprise Attack
10:41: Lessons from Pearl Harbor for Modern Warfare
17:27: The Role of Public Support in War
25:12: The Importance of Selling Naval Power
31:08: Logistics and Sustaining Naval Forces
39:42: Geopolitical Implications of Sea Lines of Communication
46:00: China’s Strategic Calculations and Modern Warfare
56:40: Conclusion and Future Considerations
