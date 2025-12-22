History isn’t just about the past; it’s a guide for today!

On this episode, we unravel the myths surrounding Pearl Harbor and what they teach us about current global tensions with returning guest, John Keuhn.

Dr. John T. Kuehn is Professor of Military History at the Army Command and General Staff College. He served in the US Navy as a naval flight officer flying in EP-3s and ES-3s, retiring in 2004. He has authored or co-authored seven books and was awarded a Vandevort Prize from the Society for Military History in 2023 for his article “Zumwalt, Holloway, and the Soviet Navy Threat Leadership in a Time of Strategic, Social, and Cultural Change.”

His latest book from is Strategy in Crisis (Naval Institute, 2023).

Summary

In this episode, Sal, Mark and guest John Kuehn discuss the historical significance of the Pearl Harbor attack, exploring its lessons for modern military strategy and the importance of public support in warfare. They analyze the complexities of the attack, the role of logistics in sustaining naval forces, and the geopolitical implications of sea lines of communication. The conversation also touches on the current state of the U.S. Navy and the strategic calculations of China in the context of potential conflict over Taiwan.

Chapters

00:00: Introduction and Context of Pearl Harbor

04:22: Understanding the Surprise Attack

10:41: Lessons from Pearl Harbor for Modern Warfare

17:27: The Role of Public Support in War

25:12: The Importance of Selling Naval Power

31:08: Logistics and Sustaining Naval Forces

39:42: Geopolitical Implications of Sea Lines of Communication

46:00: China’s Strategic Calculations and Modern Warfare

56:40: Conclusion and Future Considerations

