CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Rocco's avatar
Rocco
4h

When I mentioned in an earlier comment section, that I had been privy to intel on the development of an Iranian IRBM threat to Europe over 2 decades ago, I got a response that basically blew it off comparing that earlier assessment to the Iraq WMD reports.

The fecklessness (I probably use this term too often but it fits) of the Europeans, who had this intel as well and were recommended at the time to plan a ballistic defense, is jaw dropping. Of course, we encouraged that failure to act when, as you point out, the US elected to cover their collective asses once again.

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Pete's avatar
Pete
4h

Our European allies are worthless if not harmful.

The blockade of the strait and the shakedown of merchant ships demonstrate that the Islamic Republic is a criminal entity in addition to being a sponsor of terrorism by HAMAS, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The missiles being launched at Israel, the Gulf Nations and Diego Garcia demonstrate that Iran was an immediate and serious threat to its neighbors and the world. Imagine if it had atomic bombs to place on those missiles.

I sincerely hope there is no treaty because any treaty with a bunch of religious fanatics who welcome the apocalypse would be worthless.

This war has been going on for 47 years and the only way to put it an end to it is by removing the Islamic Republic once and for all whatever the short-term costs.

Trump must not kick the can down the road like his predecessors did because there is no guarantee that his successors will be Vance or Rubio.

Imagine what might happen under a President Newscum or a President Kamala (who only lost by about 2%).

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