CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brettbaker's avatar
Brettbaker
17h

Remember kids, we dislike the Chinese; the Vietnamese hate them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Larry Purdy's avatar
Larry Purdy
17h

As a U. S. veteran of the Vietnam war, all I can say is "Amen, and God bless Vietnam's trajectory away from communism."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CDR Salamander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture