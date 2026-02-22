So, is this the time to make battleships great again?

I would be hard-pressed to think of a better guest to help us explore that question than returning guest, Rob Farley.

A starting point for our conversation will be his article from December, The Trump-Class Battleship Summed Up In 1 Word.

In this episode, Dr. Robert Farley discusses the concept of battleships, their historical significance, and the strategic considerations for modern naval warfare. The conversation covers technological challenges, political implications, and future force structure planning.

00:00: Introduction to the Battleship Debate

02:31: Historical Context and Modern Relevance of Battleships

07:44: Survivability and Modern Warfare Challenges

13:11: The Role of Nuclear Capabilities in Battleships

20:11: Political and Strategic Implications of Battleship Armament

23:15: Technological Innovations and Future of Naval Warfare

32:36: Design Philosophy and Size of Modern Warships

39:32: Historical Lessons and Future Capabilities

46:03: Political Implications of Naval Procurement

52:30 Shipbuilding Challenges and Future Directions

Dr. Robert Farley has taught security and diplomacy courses at the Patterson School since 2005. He received his BS from the University of Oregon in 1997, and his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 2004.

In addition to the book of the moment, The Battleship Book (Wildside, 2016), Dr. Farley is the author of Grounded: The Case for Abolishing the United States Air Force (University Press of Kentucky, 2014), and Patents for Power: Intellectual Property Law and the Diffusion of Military Technology (University of Chicago, 2020). He has contributed extensively to a number of journals and magazines, including the National Interest, the Diplomat: APAC, World Politics Review, and the American Prospect. Dr. Farley is also a founder and senior editor of Lawyers, Guns and Money.

