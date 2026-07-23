CDR Salamander

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Jon Prescott's avatar
Jon Prescott
4h

This is exactly right. A vulnerabilities model needs to dominate with the assumption that if it’s possible, it’s already deployed and in place. Don’t wait to find the pen test.

Chinese restaurant frequency near Conus basing, anyone? CCP controlled farmland near strategic assets with weathered looking containers scattered here and there for “storage”? Top level of containers on a few VLCS/ULCS are all all 100% legit? Please. Sell me another bridge.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
4h

I mean, given the sheer number of people who crossed the border illegally in 2021 - 2025, it's basically *impossible* that there *aren't* teams of sleepers present here. I realize that may not have been your *primary* point, but I think it fits the general sense of things, about the war quite *literally* coming home.

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