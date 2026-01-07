CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brettbaker's avatar
Brettbaker
23m

Well, we're 4 more tankers closer than we were a couple weeks ago!;). But yeah, if "rebuilding American shipbuilding" is important, buying new built tankers for MSC and Ready Reserve is an obvious way to do it.

And buying some Super Hornets to stash on some of these airfields until the Navy actually builds some F/A-XX is another no-brainer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
9m

We still need hardening of bases. It's all well to say we'll just use Agile Combat Employment to avoid getting targeted, but the US does not control when the war starts and I doubt there is a General Traitor Milley on the Central Military Commission who will be telling the US about the PLAs war plans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture