CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
campbell's avatar
campbell
9h

photo.....she looks Bristol fashion; lovely lines. uhm...not ours, obviously.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
9hEdited

https://coffeeandcovid.substack.com/p/gentlemens-agreements-sunday-march?r=1pdvdn&utm_medium=ios

an interesting take on potential economics, supplies and suppliers.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture