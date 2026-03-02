CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
campbell's avatar
campbell
11h

only this: I concur completely.

Reply
Share
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
11h

100% concur. Those who disagree will largely (not entirely) fall into two categories. Those who think "Trump is a stupid narcissist with the IQ of a three year old" and those who were 100% happy with the "endless wars for profit and personal prestige...but mostly profit." Having worked for a number of them (uniformed and civilian) over the years, have to observe that hell hath no fury like a big ego whose ox, or reputation, or paycheck just got gored. The status quo MUST NOT BE UPSET...or something. IMO, YMMV.

Reply
Share
3 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture