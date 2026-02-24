CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
11mEdited

Agree 100%. Lots more to be killed. And with TFRs in both Ukraine and Russia being what they are, both countries will be living (or slowly dying) with the result for many (but not unlimited) generations to come.

Reply
Share
Nurse Jane's avatar
Nurse Jane
3m

Good Afternoon CDR Salamander, Mother Russia stands strong!

And she will!

Bucharest Accords, not kept;

2014 accords, not kept!

Russia will agree to Peace if its security is guaranteed by:

1. Not permitting Ukraine to join NATO

2. The rest is highly secret per Russia’s request.

Thank you for your long and informative read. I love reading history!

What’s better is that I am a part of history from the very first time, my first day of life….Russian was taught to me by my Grandpa.

My Grandma stressed that I needed to speak seven (7) languages. That linguistically training began immediately! The Plaza Hotel in NYC and the Top of the 666’s on Fifth Avenue, Tappan Hill in Westchester and at our Cabin in Mahopac/Carmel New York.

I must excuse myself now to pick up TsarPeter the Great! Have a blessed day! God Bless America…Nurse Jane

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture