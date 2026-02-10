CDR Salamander

You keep hitting me right in the feels!

Sonarmen were always expendable to “other duties” in the gulf and other places, and showed a bunch of odd duck sailors could easily be trained to do a boarding. Were we perfect? No. Were we LEO trained? No. Could we do the job without dropping weapons in the drink? Yep, and not bad for dungaree and boondocker equipped ‘Murican servicemen.

I carried everything the armory had in it at one point or another onboard and not once discharged anything.

I did fall for a GMGs joke while standing POOW, surrendering a 1911 for “inspection” and while my back was turned I returned to the podium to find it field stripped - sailors will be sailors!

Tom
"fear of your Sailors carrying weapons"

The cognitive dissonance there is stunning. "Yeah, I don't trust these guys with firearms, but I trust them to do their jobs when the ship is under fire and possibly burning and/or sinking."

