When you have a system that has no penalty for failure, this is what you get...good and hard.

Amen, CDR Sal, Amen!!!

I place much of the blame for this in the massive push for Joint assignments as a requirement to promote. Throw in the requirement for a post-grad degree, and War College, and service on a staff or as an aide and the career becomes a ticket punch, not a warfighting expertise. SWO's spend much less time at sea, aviators less time flying, submariners (well, who knows what they do? It's a secret!). Since the CNO personally assigns Flag officers, he/she has a lot of the blame for the system as devolved.

The Engineering duty officer community needs major reformation, and promotions tied to program success, not just treading water for 3 years and moving on.

How do we do this? Well, assigning a few EDO/AEDO's to Japanese and S. Korean shipyards for one thing, and require them to have a service requirement for that assignment so we roll them back into our programs, not to defense contractors.

As long as Flag officers are allowed to sit on defense contractor boards or in their VP slots, we will continue to have leadership that refuses to rock the boat.

Another "must do" is put harsh teeth in Navy/Marine contracts for any program that is delivered late or over cost, or doesn't pass operational testing.

I could go on, but have posted enough this week. Have a good Thanksgiving all!

