Dilandu
9h

1) The "Dana" sinking was a perfectly legitimate action in warfare. She was a warship, a large surface combatant (yes, I know that you probably don't consider 1500-ton frigate as "large", but she was ocean-capable and armed to the teeth neverless). She was absolutely legitimate target in any conflict. You don't just leave a missile-armed warship behind your back; it could end disastrously.

2) The "Dana" crew is worthy of respect. They knew perfectly well that they are sailing against vastly superior opposing force, that would most likely destroy it. They have a lot of opportunities to go to neutral port and intern their ship. But they decided not to. Their duty as Iranian sailors called; no matter how they like/dislike Iranian regime, their homeland was at war. Their homeland was attacked. They acted as they supposed to

3) The US submarine attack was as close to honest battle as submarine action could be. They closed to periscope range; it means no more than 10 km. If "Dana" noticed them, the submarine itself might become the target; "Dana" carried anti-submarine torpedo tubes and helicopters (no data about her sonar rig, but apparently she have at least hull-mounted one).

To summarize - congratulations to USN for flawless action, and honor to sailors of "Dena", the ones who acted instead of hiding.

Sian
10hEdited

The real question is what was the skipper of the Dena thinking, did he think he'd be able to return to Iranian waters under these circumstances? What did he expect to do there when the entire rest of the Iranian navy was already providing sealife habitats?

