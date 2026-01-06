CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarendon's avatar
Clarendon
3h

Yes, the Great Circle Route takes ICBMs from Russia and Iran directly over Greenland, as shown in the chart. What the chart does not show is the radar coverage fan from the giant missile tracking radar that the U.S. has operated for decades from its Space Force Base at Pituffik (formerly Thule) on Greenland. If we have additional defense needs on Greenland, they can be negotiated with the local Greenland government and the Danes. They have been very receptive to our requests, including a significant upgrade to this radar in the 2000s that gave it enhanced missile detection and tracking capabilities that are tied into our overall ballistic missile defense system for the Continental U.S.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Jones's avatar
Robert Jones
3h

I agree 100%. Watching the Administration butcher this issue for the past year (and still going on) has been extremely frustrating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture