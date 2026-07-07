CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
5h

Yes, and.

The US is not, at this point at least, staring down the very real threat of tanks rolling across her borders. Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland are. It is historically hard for a republic, or a democracy to put a massive effort into military might in peace time.

Add in the communist propaganda machine that feeds the "no one is threatening us, we need to quit threatening those poor inocent Chinese" naritive, along with all the other propaganda machine stories designed to weaken and divide us, and convincing Joe and Sue American that we need to spend more on preping for a war they don't see coming, is hard.

The left, which is to say the PRC and Russia's sock puppets, can find a million things other than a "war machine" that it's more important to spend money on. They own the Mainstream Media.

This makes the job of bloggers, and politicians who can see the collision coming vital.

Bang the drums, blow the horns, make it a steady drumbeat that "War is on the horizon, if you don't arm up before it starts, you won't get a chance to arm up at all!" We succeeded in this in 1937-40, which is why by 43 we had ships coming down the ways and ready to take the war to the enemy. Will we even survive long enough to have that six year window in a modern war?

Do you want to bet the future of the world on it?

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James Brooks's avatar
James Brooks
5h

Like him or not, holding alliance members to the financial terms of NATO is one of the things Trump has done admirably. Former administrations encouraged allies to meet the requirements but did little else. I think it's prudent to review this Cold War arrangement and ask whether it still serves a purpose and how it should transform for today's realities.

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