CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pawel Kasperek's avatar
Pawel Kasperek
1h

This failure of policy makes "no major war in next 10 years" of mid 1930s sane and sound"

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jon's avatar
Jon
1h

Fitted for but not with a navy. Sad days.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 CDR Salamander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture