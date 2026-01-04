With a few days now behind us, most of the general facts are in on our raid into Caracas, Venezuela to capture Nicolás Maduro and, it appears, his wife as well.

Now that Maduro is a guest of the Southern District of New York, it is time to not just look at some of the details of the buildup and execution of this raid, but the initial lessons we can take from it, and what it means in the larger strategic environment.

Summary

In this episode of Midrats, Mark and Sal discuss the recent military operation in Venezuela, reflecting on its execution and implications for national security. They explore the potential for Venezuela’s recovery, the role of governance, and the international reactions to the operation. The conversation also touches on the economic impact of Venezuelan oil, China’s influence in the region, and the effectiveness of international organizations like the UN.

Takeaways

The military operation in Venezuela was well-planned and executed.

The ages of service members involved ranged from 20 to 49.

Venezuela has the potential for economic recovery if governance improves.

China’s influence in Latin America poses challenges for U.S. interests.

The UN’s effectiveness in international law is questioned.

Venezuelan oil could impact global energy prices.

The operation sends a strong signal to adversaries.

Governance and rule of law are crucial for Venezuela’s future.

The U.S. military’s capabilities are unmatched globally.

The situation in Venezuela is a test for U.S. foreign policy.

Chapters

00:00: New Year, New Beginnings

02:11: Operation in Venezuela: A Military Success

09:36: Venezuela’s Future: Opportunities and Challenges

16:25: International Reactions and Implications

23:08: The Role of Governance in Venezuela’s Recovery

28:16: The Economic Impact of Venezuelan Oil

36:38: China’s Influence and Global Fishing Rights

43:17: The UN and International Law: A Critical View

48:38: Looking Ahead: The Path for Venezuela

