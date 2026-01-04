CDR Salamander

Aviation Sceptic
15h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqP6MkCmqgs

Attached link is from an interview conducted several days before we executed the operation. Provides an excellent perspective from a Venezuelan refugee with insights into the western perspective as well. Have to observe our opsec on this was...very good at the moment of impact. Not notifying congress might, just might, possibly have had something to do with that. The interview helps with the why. Stating the obvious, the "what now" is key, as it will be a case study on whether or not we learned from Iraq and Afghanistan. Given the administration's efforts to re-orient the IC and State departments, partial though it may be, perhaps we have moved out of the "extracting profit from our managed decline for our personal gain and our buddies" and into some sort of planned future for the nation and hemisphere. As always, "We'll see".

F.S. Brim
14h

We've been wondering for some time what President Trump's hemispheric defense strategy actually looks like. Important details are beginning to emerge.

OK ..... The takedown of Maduro & Company has a solid legal foundation, one which will stand up to the inevitable challenges filed in the courts. However, the practical reality is that the US has invaded Venezuela and will be occupying that country until new elections can be held. It's a done deal at this point. Clutch as many pearls as anyone wants to, there is no going back.

An insurgency led by the big losers of the US invasion/occupation is sure to emerge.

When it does, President Trump and his defacto interim president of Venezuela, Marco Rubio, must take a lesson from past history in Iraq -- i.e., Bush 43's abject failure post invasion to properly manage the occupation -- and to quickly and ruthlessly suppress any insurgency which might develop.

