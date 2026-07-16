The Wild Weasels of Midnight Hammer
first person stories from the people who made it happen
One of the great frustrations about the military operations of the last few years has been the lack of storytelling. Both the usual suspects in the media and the insular turn in the military’s PAO apparatus of the last decade and a half are to blame.
That is why about all you see are second-tier stories about whether the Army or Navy can put on better impromptu beach airshows or not, or worse—whatever the Pentagon Press Corps™ in exile feels like writing about that only interests their knitting circle socio-political fetishes within a Lime Bike ride of their 5th-floor apartment in Alexandria.
You have to look elsewhere, unless you’re willing to be content with lazy and unimportant stories.
Well, I was happy with what I finally stumbled into earlier this week.
As the regulars were told again last December, I have a weak spot for the underloved and often forgotten Electronic Warfare community in general, and the Wild Weasel fellas in particular.
Via the folks at the Afterburn Podcast, we have their story about their role in Operation Midnight Hammer.
Just an exceptional series.
Grab a fresh cup of coffee, put the phone to voicemail, and enjoy just one of the many stories you’ve been waiting to hear about.
Part One covered Operation Rough Rider, the air campaign over Yemen in the spring of 2025. It is just as good, you can watch it here if you’d like.
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Re the flaws of the media: When I was writing 'Fiasco,' I wanted to highlight some examples of tactical excellence in American operations. I figured that the narratives accompanying the awarding of medals for valor would be a good place to look. The Army declined to release those. Later, as I was interviewing a Marine general at Quantico, I mentioned this to him. The general told an aide, 'Get our narratives for Mister Ricks.' And soon I had a stack of good Marine narratives.
Cudos to the folks making this for allowing us a glimpse into just how mammoth and complex this was. I'm still amazed we manage to coordinate the aircraft movement, logistics support, and deconfliction with the Israelis while keeping what we were doing out of the press. If there were any "leaks", we killed them (figuratively, just speaking figuratively, honest!). And everyone came back. Standing room only applause to all concerned.