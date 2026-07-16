CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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Thomas E. Ricks's avatar
Thomas E. Ricks
3h

Re the flaws of the media: When I was writing 'Fiasco,' I wanted to highlight some examples of tactical excellence in American operations. I figured that the narratives accompanying the awarding of medals for valor would be a good place to look. The Army declined to release those. Later, as I was interviewing a Marine general at Quantico, I mentioned this to him. The general told an aide, 'Get our narratives for Mister Ricks.' And soon I had a stack of good Marine narratives.

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Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
3h

Cudos to the folks making this for allowing us a glimpse into just how mammoth and complex this was. I'm still amazed we manage to coordinate the aircraft movement, logistics support, and deconfliction with the Israelis while keeping what we were doing out of the press. If there were any "leaks", we killed them (figuratively, just speaking figuratively, honest!). And everyone came back. Standing room only applause to all concerned.

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