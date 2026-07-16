One of the great frustrations about the military operations of the last few years has been the lack of storytelling. Both the usual suspects in the media and the insular turn in the military’s PAO apparatus of the last decade and a half are to blame.

That is why about all you see are second-tier stories about whether the Army or Navy can put on better impromptu beach airshows or not, or worse—whatever the Pentagon Press Corps™ in exile feels like writing about that only interests their knitting circle socio-political fetishes within a Lime Bike ride of their 5th-floor apartment in Alexandria.

You have to look elsewhere, unless you’re willing to be content with lazy and unimportant stories.

Well, I was happy with what I finally stumbled into earlier this week.

As the regulars were told again last December, I have a weak spot for the underloved and often forgotten Electronic Warfare community in general, and the Wild Weasel fellas in particular.

Via the folks at the Afterburn Podcast, we have their story about their role in Operation Midnight Hammer.

Just an exceptional series.

Grab a fresh cup of coffee, put the phone to voicemail, and enjoy just one of the many stories you’ve been waiting to hear about.

Part One covered Operation Rough Rider, the air campaign over Yemen in the spring of 2025. It is just as good, you can watch it here if you’d like.

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