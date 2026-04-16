CDR Salamander

CDR Salamander

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campbell's avatar
campbell
1h

marine version of X-37B. fun stuff! (loved the Azorian reference)

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Mark Helmkamp's avatar
Mark Helmkamp
19m

I wrote the TLR for the ARS replacement while on AD, then combined the ARS and ATF recap programs into one program and changed the designation to T-ATS when at MSC after retirement from the USN. Call anytime for details...

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