Jay H
1h

Article says Osprey is “riskier” and more "dangerous" than other military aircraft. Bull. Data simply do not support that when you look at accident rate per flying hour.

MV-22B Osprey Class A mishap rate is 2.56 per 100,000 flight hours (FY2015 to FY2024). And there have been no Class A mishaps in two years. The Marine Corps’ average for all aircraft over that timeframe is 2.67 mishaps per 100,000 flight hours. H-60 Black Hawk the worst among military a/c.

People love to dump on the Osprey but facts are stubborn things.

Scott R Feil
1h

One other issue with aggregate data like this is that every accident is its own story. For instance, was the loss of the F/A-18 that went over the side due to the carrier maneuvering a "flight" or "aviation" mishap? Only when the CAUSES are aggregated can real corrective action be taken. If engines are flaming out, controls/fly by wire systems failing, pilots cutting corners, only then can you focus on maintenance, fuel contamination, training, etc.

