Karl H Bernhardt
Oct 8

CDR Salamander, I am also a TLAM knowledgeable member. But with a twist. I was the 'owner' of four tactical nuclear wrahead mounted Tomahawks. Yes, I held the half of a metal credit card for each, the other half welded onto the warhead (under the personal accountabilty program for nuclear warhead managment). I had to inventory and report on a regular basis the current status. Until President George H W Bush removed them. In the Gulf war I was responsible for maintaining the systems on an Aegis cruiser that launched the first two Tomahawks of the Gulf war in 1990/1991. In the Book of Guiness records as the first launch of the war. These sewer pipes had computer brains. Initially they could be reprogrammed on the fly so you had to go to a speific launch basket location. Then they were upgraded so you could reprgram them on the fly. Over a million a pop. In my estimation as a conventional warhead missile a total waste of money. Way too expensive and not big bang for the buck. 2500 pound iron dumb bombs with the strap on targeting package much more economical. r/Karl

Robert Yates
Oct 8

Giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles that require American operators and American targeting information to hit targets well inside Russia amounts to a direct attack on Russia by the United States whether they are fired from inside Ukraine or not. The danger of this cannot be overstated.

